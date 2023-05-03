HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he hit a car from the back in northeast Houston.

According to reports, it happened as a Mercedes-Benz SUV was trying to make a U-turn on Little York Road and Maple Leaf Street when the man on the motorcycle ran into him.

It is believed he was going at a high speed and flipped off his bike, dying instantly.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with police.

Family of the victim showed up to the scene a short time after the crash a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.