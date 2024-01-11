SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A man crashes his car into a building while trying to get away authorities in South Houston early Thursday morning, causing a hazmat team to be deployed.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning in south Houston. While Harris County Precinct 8 constables were conducting a traffic stop, the suspect sped off, sending constables chasing after him.

The crash ended after the suspect lost control of the car and drove into a building at Main Street and Pennsylvania Street.

The driver wasn’t injured, but constables said he has an active warrant and drugs were possibly in the car. Charges are unknown at this time.

The building suffered significant damage and some degreasing chemicals from some tanks in the building were leaking after the crash, causing a hazmat unit to be called out. Everything was cleaned up and there is no danger to the area, deputies said.