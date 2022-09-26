HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston early Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Easthaven Boulevard.

A Houston police officer said he was doing a routine patrol when he found a Dodge Charger that had flipped over.

The Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hitting a woman crossing the roadway and striking a light pole before the car flipped over. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said a Hispanic woman in her 30s was driving the Charger with three passengers in the car. The driver fled on foot and the passengers remained at the scene.

The passengers told police they recently met the driver at a club and don’t know much about her.

Police believe the car is stolen. An investigation is ongoing.