SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway.

Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the northbound feeder right before the Springwoods Village Parkway intersection.

A woman died at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway.