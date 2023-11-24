HOUSTON (KIAH) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Atascocita early Friday morning.

More than three fire engines and about a dozen fire fighters arriving to a house on the 18800 block of Droitwich Drive near Flax Burbon Street.

Atascocita Fire officials said a call came in around 2 a.m. Friday morning from someone at the house who was painting inside the home.

No smoke or flames were seen, but the roof did have what appeared to be a hole from the possible fire.

No other details are available at this time. An investigation is underway. No injuries are being reported.