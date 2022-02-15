HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southwest side this week.

The shooting suspect (photo above) is described as a black man, maybe 25 to 30 years old with a skinny build and about 5’7″ in height. The second man is described only as a black man.

Authorities say it was Tuesday, Jan. 25, at around 9:00 p.m., when the complainant was walking on a trail at a park at the 5900 block of Dryad just north of West Airport Boulevard in southwest Houston. Police say the jogger was approached by two men he did not know. He said they emerged from the bushes and forced him off the trail and into a nearby ditch.

Authorities say one of the males was armed with a handgun and demanded his property. As one of the men was going through the complainants pockets, a brief struggled ensued and the suspect shot the jogger in the leg. They say the men then ran on foot and remain at large.