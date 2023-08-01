HOUSTON (KIAH) – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a backpack give away Tuesday morning. They gave away 2,000 free, clear backpacks filled with school supplies for students in the Greater Houston area on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents and caregivers also received a bag filled with critical resources related to safety, situational awareness, bullying, cyber safety, sextortion, fentanyl poisoning and more.

Crime Stoppers Programs Manager stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to preview the event.