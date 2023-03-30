HOUSTON (KIAH) — They want better support for victims and new policies they hope will end cycles of crime.

Thursday morning, dozens of crime survivors from Houston will board buses bound for Austin.

There, they’ll join hundreds of other people just like them, along with the families of murder victims, at a rally at the State Capitol.

It’s the first ever Survivors Speak Texas event that the group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is organizing.

That group is working with state senators and representatives in hopes of getting laws passed on three issues.

They want the state to fund Texas’s first Trauma Recovery Center, which a press release from the organization says is “a proven model that helps victims heal in the wake of violent crime.”

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice also wants to see improvements to the state’s probation system, with an emphasis on prioritizing rehabilitation.

Finally, they would like to see criminal records sealed for people “with low-level records so that they can get back to work.”

The buses leave Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but it’s unclear when the rally will start at the State Capitol.

When it’s over, “crime survivors will hold a moving vigil in memory of loved ones lost to violence.”