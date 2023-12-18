HOUSTON (KIAH) — The weather was rainy and chilly Friday night, but that didn’t stop Mix 96.5 FM’s Shine Bright Sleep Tight.

Two to three dozen people gathered outside of MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital shining their cell phone lights and glowing foam sticks to let the kids in the wards above know that the community supports them during their brave fight.

“It means the world to us,” hospital Pediatrics Division Administrator Aaron Walton said. “The kids are going through a lot. It’s Christmastime. They can’t be with their families. So we just want to really support them.”

The bad weather likely kept some people from coming out, but those who did sang Christmas carols while their lights shined bright before it was time for the kids to sleep tight.

Houston police and University of Texas at Houston police officers also took part in the event along with Houston firefighters with their ladder truck.

“Everybody came out in the rain, shining their lights so they could see them,” Walton said. “We had Santa up on the ladder, and they’re really excited.”