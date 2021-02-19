HOUSTON (CW39) Online resource Crowdsource Rescue is organizing to assist senior citizens facing dangerous low temperatures during the Texas freeze.
They’re focused on getting needed supplies to vulnerable populations in Houston.
They are helping as much as they can, with emergency situations. Help is not not guaranteed and you must call 911 in an emergency.
Crowdsource rescue helping seniors during freeze
HOUSTON (CW39) Online resource Crowdsource Rescue is organizing to assist senior citizens facing dangerous low temperatures during the Texas freeze.