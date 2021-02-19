Crowdsource rescue helping seniors during freeze

HOUSTON (CW39) The winter storm is almost over for the most part, but the damage to your pocketbook may have just started.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than on this day last week and is 15 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is eight cents more when compared to this day last week and 13 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.