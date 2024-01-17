HOUSTON (KIAH) — A customer at a tire shop was shot dead and an employee was injured off the South Loop near Almeda Road.

Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Houston police were called to the backdoor of a tire shop at 1415 South Loop West, located on Mansard Street.

HPD said officers found two men who were shot. The customer was declared dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, while the employee was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information said that the customer brought his car to be worked on. As the employee was working on the car, someone came and opened fire with a rifle. Eyewitnesses say the gunman started firing from the parking lot.

Police said that there is no word on any arrests.