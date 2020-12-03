Cut down a fresh Christmas tree at Dewberry Farm

BROOKSHIRE, Tx (NEXSTAR) – This year more than ever people are decorating for the holidays. And for many that means decking the halls with a fresh Christmas tree.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe headed out to Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, where you can cut down your own Christmas tree.

And there are plenty to pick from. Owner Larry Emerson started growing Christmas trees since the farm opened in 2002. Now 18 years later there are Leyland Cypress, Murray Cypress, and more. Emerson says once everything is planted there are over 10 thousand trees.

Emerson takes pride in his Christmas trees. He even invented his own tree trimmer out of a converted lawn mower.

While you’re waiting for your Christmas tree to be processed make sure you enjoy Dewberry Farm’s whimsical Christmas Village with twinkling lights, garlands, ribbons and tinsel! Shop at the Country Store and have a socially distant visit with Santa, and so much more.

And this year, due to COVID-19, you can drive-thru its spectacular Christmas lights show, the magical Trail of Lights.

For more, please visit: https://dewberryfarm.com/

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.