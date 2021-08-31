CUTENESS ALERT: Hurricane Ida pet evacuees waiting for new homes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Houston SPCA

IDA LATEST

More Ida latest

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Some special storm evacuees from Louisiana are in Houston and they’re need of a new loving home.  138 dogs, cats and kittens arrived at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center early Saturday morning before Hurricane Ida made landfall.  Each pet’s suite is labeled with a special card to indicate which are from a local Louisiana shelter.   

Courtesy: Houston SPCA

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is open Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.  They’re currently offering a discount of up to $50 for seniors who are over 60 years old.  To view all the adoptable pets at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center visit houstonspca.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss