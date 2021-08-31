CUTENESS ALERT: Hurricane Ida pet evacuees waiting for new homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some special storm evacuees from Louisiana are in Houston and they’re need of a new loving home. 138 dogs, cats and kittens arrived at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center early Saturday morning before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Each pet’s suite is labeled with a special card to indicate which are from a local Louisiana shelter.





Courtesy: Houston SPCA

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is open Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. They’re currently offering a discount of up to $50 for seniors who are over 60 years old. To view all the adoptable pets at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center visit houstonspca.org.