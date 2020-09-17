CVS doubles COVID-19 testing nationwide

HOUSTON (CW39) – CVS is adding more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS locations nationwide and this Friday, 400 hundred of those new testing sites will open in Texas.

Anyone over 12 and over who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria can receive the free test.

Before testing at these locations, patients are asked to register for an appointment in advanced at CVS.com. Testing procedures may vary by location, with testing happening through the pharmacy drive-thru window, parking space or a tent located in the parking lot. The patients will receive a test kit and instructions. From there, a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Right now, most test results from CVS testing sites are available within 2-3 days.

Here’s a list of the 20 new testing locations in Harris and Fort Bend County:

Harris County

• CVS Pharmacy, 16155 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429

• CVS Pharmacy, 8789 W FM 1960 BYP, Humble, TX 77338

• CVS Pharmacy, 980 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Webster, TX 77598

Fort Bend County

• CVS Pharmacy, 2102 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, TX 77478

• CVS Pharmacy, 5757 New Territory Boulevard, New Territory, TX 77479

You can view a full list of 50 new testing locations HERE.