HOUSTON (KIAH) — Donors were slow to arrive at the beginning of the blood drive outside the CW39 studios Friday morning, but organizers remained hopeful more people would come roll up their sleeve.

The event was scheduled to run until 3:00 p.m., and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center said more than a dozen donations were needed from this drive alone in conjunction with other blood collection efforts across the area.

“We need to collect about a thousand units of blood every single day just to maintain the supply for the Houston-area,” blood center Manager of Donor Recruitment Sarah Goodman said.

The CW39 drive was part of three days of blood collecting that the blood center arranged along with several partners.

The first drive took place at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday.

A second Friday drive was scheduled from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Mall.

The series of blood drives wraps up with a collection at the Vic Coppinger YMCA in Pearland from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There are some restrictions, but the blood center says most people are eligible to donate.

They’re offering incentives to blood donors including a voucher for a free pint of beer at St. Arnold’s Brewery in exchange for your pint of blood.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is pulling out all of the stops with the demand for their services so big.

“We supply blood for over a 170 hospitals in 26 counties in the Houston Region,” Goodman said. “So getting someone to come down and donate blood is huge.”