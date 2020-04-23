CW39 Class Act CeeDee Lamb prepares for NFL Draft as Top 15 Pick

We met CeeDee Lamb when he attended Foster High School with big dreams of being drafted into the NFL. Tonight may be the night for him.

The NFL Draft is one of the, if not, THE most anticipated events of the year for sports fans.

This year it’s much different because of the pandemic. However, that won’t affect players from getting excited to hear their name called.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippett takes a trip down memory lane as one of our former Class Act stars prepares for what could become the biggest night for him.

Here’s his story:

The NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 7pm.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.