CW39 Houston – Tower cameras around Houston and NewsNation

HOUSTON (CW39) Every morning from 6-10a.m., CW39 Houston gives you LIVE looks from tower cameras, including ours here at 7700 Westpark Drive near Hillcroft in southwest Houston, to cities across the country.

CW39 photographer Jason Youngblood is all over Houston to give you the best sunrise or LIVE look at scenes happening in real time.

After the morning program, our own General Manager Chris Pruitt even (safely) climbed the CW39 Houston sign tower to get a shot of this video for the CW39 website! Here’s a look at both his videos!

We also love to take a LIVE look at the Houston Zoo where the giraffes enjoy a hardy breakfast.

New to H-town? CW39’s Sharron Melton knows Houston history! Here’s a look at CW39 Houston’s LIVE look at David Adickes studio.

In Houston’s Hermann Park, the drive around the Mecom Fountain is a local destination for photographers and locals who love it! Press play…

CW39 Houston Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger and Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett take a look at the Texas Medical Center in downtown Houston.

Melton takes a look at the new 288 South highway interchange.

Around the area, Galveston.com provides camera looks of the Gulf Coast area. Here’s a look at today’s LIVE camera and tower camera shots.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe – WOW’ed by the incredible sunrise along Holly Hall and Almeda… on the CW39 Houston LIVE tower camera. Press play for a look at Maggie’s reaction…

Plus, looks around the country from Austin, Texas, specifically Downtown Austin to cities like New Haven, CT and Rochester, NY..

We always invite you to watch each morning for a look at our local area and cities around the country CW39 Houston NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.