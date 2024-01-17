National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

Magnolia – (KIAH) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs your help finding missing 15-year-old Corinna Ann Kidd. Authorities say Kidd went missing from her home in Magnolia, Texas on January 3, 2024.

Magnolia officials believe she either traveled to Houston, Edna, Galveston or Dallas. Kidd is 5’1″, weighs 129 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.

To spread awareness about her disappearance, Kidd is being featured on Ring’s Neighbors app as part of a partnership with NCMEC. This collaboration is said to help reach millions of viewers to help locate missing children faster.

If you have any information that could help bring Corinna home, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800.

Houston man injured after crashing pick-up truck into southeast Houston home

HOUSTON – A southeast Houston home must undergo major repairs after police say a truck crashed into it Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

The Houston Police department and Houston fire arrived at the home located near MLK Blvd and and Bellmark street. Police say the pick-up truck slammed into the home, causing a parked car to merge into another home.

We’re told the driver of the pick-up had to be pulled out of the truck. Thankfully, there were no reports of critical injuries.

The Houston Fire department responded to a House Fire in Alief at 12906 Villawood Lane just before 2:00 a.m. HFD said when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house.

Fireplace causes fire at Alief home

According to HFD, someone inside of the home started the fireplace and the fire ended spreading outside of the fireplace and traveled up the wall. The flames caused major damage to the back of the house. Luckily, everyone made it out safely.

The fire chief stated always keep an eye on the fireplace and never go to bed with it lit.