HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to COVID-19 issues and a high rise of cases in the Houston area, CW39 is not airing the previously scheduled broadcast of Houston’s MLK Day Parade.

The threat level in Harris County is red, the most severe level for our area. The level was updated from orange on January 10.

CW39 reporter Sydney Simone was LIVE Monday morning with a preview of the parade and feature details.

We invite you to take a look at our programming schedule for shows airing throughout the day.

If you are in the area downtown today, please be aware of road closures impacting the route.