HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County deputies arrested a Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District teacher over the weekend. The woman is accused of locking her 13-year-old son in the trunk.

The 41-year-old teacher, Sarah Beam, allegedly told officials that her son was infected with COVID-19 and she didn’t want to be exposed to the virus. Investigators say she decided to lock him in the trunk and drive the boy to a drive-thru testing site. That’s all according to our news partners at ABC13.

When they got to the site, Beam was asked to unlatch the trunk. Once it opened, healthcare workers discovered the child lying down inside, without any safety restraints. Health officials say they immediately called 911.

A Cy-Fair ISD Director of Health Services who was working the drive-thru testing site at the time, says Beam, a teacher in the district for more than a decade, acknowledged that her son tested positive for the coronavirus.

Beam allegedly told officials she was in the process of seeking additional testing. The documents alleged that Beam wanted the boy to quarantine to prevent her from getting sick.

The documents also show one worker at the testing site refused to move forward with the test until Beam moved her son to the backseat.

According to our news partners at ABC13, court records show beam is out on a $1,500 bond. Beam also faces child endangerment charges.

Beam is currently on administrative leave. As of right now, there’s no information on when Beam is due back in court.