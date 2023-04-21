HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Cy-Fair ISD employee is accused of having an improper relationship with a student and now is facing charges.

Ennis Hernandez is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School and was in court on Thursday.

He is now facing two counts of having an improper relationship with a student, along with other charges.

According to court documents, the student told investigators Hernandez touched her and showed her inappropriate pictures of himself.

Cy-Fair ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

“…Mr. Hernandez was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 27, 2023, pending a complete investigation by campus administration and law enforcement. After Cypress Falls High School administration was made aware of allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Mr. Hernandez submitted his resignation effective March 28, 2023.”