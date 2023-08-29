KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Katy on Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 990 block of South Mason Road.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said when EMS crews arrived, they found a man down on the right shoulder with a bicycle.

Preliminary information shows the man was riding the bike in the far right-hand lane, when he was hit by a passing car. The driver didn’t stop, leaving the scene and the cyclist.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating and asking any witnesses to come forward with any information.