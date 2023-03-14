HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Baytown man was sentenced by a judge to 28 years in prison for kidnapping a woman, holding her at gunpoint and raping her in 2021, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Quinton Terell Randolph, 35, was sentenced late Friday, a day after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault in a weeklong trial. He must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“This man used a gun to kidnap, threaten and then rape a 21-year-old woman,” Ogg said. “Holding a man like this accountable is important to the community and it is important that all victims of crime know that we will stand up for them, regardless of who they are.”

Randolph kidnapped the 21-year-old sex worker after he tried to arrange a date with her on Feb. 22, 2021. He physically assaulted her, threatened to shoot her and held her in his home where he raped her, prosecutors said.

The victim was able to escape by texting a relative and sending her location to help her. The Baytown Police Department arrived at the home and, after an hours-long standoff, arrested Randolph.

Randolph was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Lawrence and Savana Hooper, both of whom are assigned to the Adult Sex Crimes Division of the District Attorney’s Office.

Lawrence said crime victims are often completely traumatized and don’t know how to process it, especially if they were engaging in risky behavior when they are attacked. However, she noted, all victims of crime deserve justice.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you are victimized by crime, you deserve justice and we work the same to get justice for all victims,” Lawrence said. “We take every type of victim as they are.”