HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston father has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder for the brutal beating of his premature baby girl, who died less than two weeks after being brought home, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Jason Robin, 28, pleaded guilty to murder for his part in the death of Jazmine Rose Robin, who died on July 15, 2018. Jason Robin had been engaged to the baby’s mother, who is still facing charges.

As part of his plea agreement, Jason Robin will testify against the baby’s mother for her role. He also cannot appeal the conviction or the punishment. He will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“We’re here to stand up for innocent victims, and it’s hard to imagine a more innocent victim than a newborn baby,” Ogg said. “Baby Jazmine deserved to live, and we have worked hard since her death to get justice for her.”

Prosecutors said that an autopsy showed that baby Jazmine had at least 70 to 80 total fractures, including dozens of rib fractures and long-bone fractures. She also had two skull fractures, old and new brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

The baby was born premature on April 30, 2018, at just 29 weeks. She spent two months in the neonatal intensive care unit before being released to her parents on July 3, 2018, as a healthy baby.

Less than two weeks later, Jazmine was brought to the hospital with massive injuries, including head trauma. She died at the hospital, prosecutors said, and the Houston Police Department investigated.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, a chief in the DA’s Child Fatality Division, said Jason Robin’s parents loved their granddaughter and wanted their son to face the consequences for what he did.

“He was the primary caretaker, but neither he nor the mother really showed much interest or cared about the baby,” Sawtelle said. “The baby’s paternal grandparents loved her very much and were relieved to finally get some closure and justice for the baby.”