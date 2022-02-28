HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Missouri City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting two security guards with an assault rifle outside a club in southwest Houston while free on bond in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

According to prosecutors, Landon Kenrie “Ken” Johnson, 40, shot one security officer five times and the other once while running towards the club with an assault rifle, just 20 minutes after being forced to leave because he was fighting on February 1, 2019.

Johnson committed the offense in Harris County after a court in Fort Bend County had freed him on bond for a separate shooting, according to prosecutors.

Landon Johnson (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

“He started a fight at a club, was chased off and then returned with an AR-15 rifle to shoot the security guards who had chased him off,” Ogg said. “We are incredibly lucky no one was killed.”

A Harris County jury Friday sentenced Johnson to 45 years in prison after two days of hearing evidence of his prior bad deeds, including convictions for two robberies, an armed robbery, two charges of assaulting of a family member and injury to a child. He also has pending cases in Brazoria and Fort Bend counties.

Assistant District Attorney Traci Gibson, who prosecuted the case with fellow assistant George Lindsey, said he deserved at least 45 years.

“He spent the last two decades committing violence,” Gibson said. “Some habitual offenders have gotten comfortable with re-offending in Harris County and this verdict made it clear that this will not be tolerated.”

The case was investigated by Houston police.