HOUSTON (KIAH) — A second man now faces decades behind bars for his role in a murder four years ago.

District Judge Kelli Johnson sentenced Jose Varela, 24, to 45 years in prison on Friday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Varela had previously pleaded guilty to murder for killing 22-year-old Zuhyr Hamza Kaleem.

“This was a premeditated murder that left a family questioning what happened to their loved one for more than a year,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “With help from the victim’s family, and great police work, we were able to get justice in this horrible case.”

Varela and Kaleem had been classmates at Cypress Lakes High School and had agreed to meet at Varela’s home to make a marijuana deal on April 27, 2019.

When Kaleem arrived, Varela and another man, Eric Aguilar, closed the garage door to make the deal.

That was when Aguilar fatally shot Kaleem, a crime he got life in prison for in November.

A third man arrested in this case is still waiting for his trial.