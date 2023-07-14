HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at her apartment in Humble in 2022.

Wesley Guillard, 48, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 50 years in prison for killing 36-year-old Dannetrica Annette Green at the apartment she shared with her two teenage daughters in the 9300 block of FM 1960 on Feb. 20, 2022, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

He cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence, and he must serve at least half of the time before he is eligible for parole.

“Domestic violence is about control and manipulation and when this man couldn’t control and manipulate the situation any longer, the violence escalated to murder,” Ogg said. “This was a premeditated and planned ambush, and he absolutely deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Prosecutors said that Guillard and Green had dated for about eight months, and he had lived at the apartment for about a month before they broke up because he was physically abusive.

On the night she was killed, Green had dinner with her female best friend and two daughters at the apartment before going out to a club. When Green and her best friend returned to the apartment, her daughters were asleep. Guillard had gotten into the apartment and was waiting for Green in her bedroom.

Prosecutors said that Green arrived home and went into her bedroom to change clothes, and Guillard attacked her with a knife. Her best friend tried to help, then woke up the girls to flee, but the three of them worked to stop the attack.

Guillard then chased the best friend and daughters out of the apartment with the knife and fled.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies responded to a call about an assault in progress and found Green unresponsive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide division investigated the murder and arrested Guillard.

Prosecutors with the Domestic Violence Division of the DA’s Office handled the case.