HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive has been extradited from Guatemala to Houston to face trial for murdering his girlfriend, hiding her body and fleeing the country almost five years ago, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.

Miguel Angel Buezo, 32, is accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend, Karen Ramirez, after leaving a club together while quarreling on March 25, 2017.

“We see once again that when we coordinate with our law enforcement partners, such as the FBI Fugitive Task Force in Houston and the Houston Police Department, a fugitive might be able to run, but they cannot hide,” Ogg said. “Now that this accused killer is back behind bars, we will seek justice for the victim’s family.”

Buezo is charged with murder after being caught on camera arguing with Ramirez while sitting in her car in front of their home after the couple left the club, court records show. A neighbor heard both of their voices and heard Buezo threaten to shoot Ramirez, prosecutors said. Investigators found a bullet hole in the interior of the passenger side door, blood on the floorboards and blood in the trunk.

Investigators believe Buezo shot her, then put her body in the trunk and dumped it somewhere to conceal the evidence. The next day, he told his estranged wife that he was going to Honduras to visit his sick mother.

He also convinced her to help move Ramirez’s car to a warehouse district, miles from his home to further conceal the evidence, prosecutors said. Ramirez’s body was never found despite an extensive search by volunteers and Texas EquuSearch.

Investigators believe Buezo fled to Honduras and remained there until he moved into Guatemala in January of 2018. He was arrested in Guatemala on April 9, 2021 and went through judicial extradition proceedings there before being brought back late Wednesday and placed in the Harris County jail.

“On behalf of justice for Karen’s family, I am happy to see Mr. Buezo back on US soil after a lengthy extradition process from Guatemala,” said Kim Bryant of the DA’s Fugitive Apprehension Section. “I look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”

If convicted of murder, Buezo faces up to life in prison. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in the 263rd District Court.