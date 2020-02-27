DA says 69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from Gerald Goines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Harris County District Attorney's office says 69 people may have been convicted on false evidence given by former HPD narcotics officer Gerald Goines.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed motions requesting judges to appoint lawyers for the 69 people so they can start the process of possibly having their convictions overturned.

The lawyers for each person will review whether the evidence presented by Goines was material in convicting their client, and if so, they will decide if they want to request a new trial.

The release from the DA's office said that most of the cases involve delivery of a controlled substance, nearly all resulted in a loss of liberty and in all of these cases, Goines was the sole witness to the offense.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted out Wednesday evening the department fully supports DA Ogg’s efforts in the investigation and they will continue to cooperate with them.

The Houston Police Department has also announced the changes they have made to their standard procedures within the narcotics division.

There are ten changes total, including search warrant requests that will now only be signed by a district court judge or the twenty-four-hour magistrate. Warrants will no longer be signed by a municipal court judge.

Also, “No Knock” warrants now require approval by the Chief of Police or his designee and service by the Houston Police Department’s SWAT team.