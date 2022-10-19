The musicians were playing rock music on stage, there was an audience full of people watching the concert. Concert,mini concert and music festivals.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always nice seeing Texans support one another.

The Dallas Film Commission is giving a special shoutout to the city of Houston for achieving a new milestone.

The Texas Music Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that Houston is officially a Certified Music Friendly Community. The office also announced a certification ceremony on Oct. 25.

Officials from the Dallas Film Commission gave their support on Twitter, saying, “Congratulations Houston! Welcome to the Certified Texas Music Friendly Community!”

Dallas officially became a Certified Music Friendly community in 2021.

“Participation in the Texas Music Office’s “Music Friendly Community” program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.” as stated on the Texas Music Office’s website.