HOUSTON (KIAH) English hit singer-songwriter and actor David Bowie died back in 2016 but his music lives on, so do parties celebrating his life and legacy.

This weekend, you have a couple of chances to enjoy music from Bowie at big parties in Houston.

Numbers

The oldest nightclub in Houston, Numbers will have their annual tribute party Saturday night so it’s David Bowie’s music & videos all night!

The yearly salute to David Bowie and the first 300 people get a cool custom bowie sticker. Plus, there will be prize giveaways all night!

DJ Wes Wallace will be spinning the best of Bowie. Doors open at 9 p.m.. Drink specials ’till 10:30 p.m..

The Continental Club

The Continental Club in downtown Houston is celebrating birthdays of both David Bowie and Elvis Presley. This LIVE concert will be on three stages with bands and a costume contest. You can get your face painted and enjoy Elvis games. Admission is $25 and up. The event begins at 6:30 p.m..