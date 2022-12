HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in south Houston.

Police say a man in his 40s left his parents’ home Wednesday evening and was going southbound on Yellowstone Boulevard on St. Augustine Street around 6:20 p.m.

He was then hit by a black Dodge pickup truck and the truck didn’t stop. The victim died at the scene.

Officers are still searching for the pickup, which they say should have front end damage.