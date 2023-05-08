HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a decomposed body found in a suitcase.

The suitcase was found by a couple walking their dog near 22941 Imperial Valley Drive around 8:30 pm Saturday evening.

The couple flagged down a deputy who called the medical examiner who ultimately confirmed it was in fact a decomposing body.

Sgt Jason Brown briefing media on the discovery of a body in the 22800 block of Imperial Valley. The Medical Examiners office will determine cause and manner of death. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/MW3ce8FsWX — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 8, 2023

Harris County Investigators said it’s impossible to tell at this point whether the body is that of a female or male, or even give a description due to the condition.

Investigators said they believe the body was dumped there intentionally.