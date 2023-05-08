HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a decomposed body found in a suitcase.
The suitcase was found by a couple walking their dog near 22941 Imperial Valley Drive around 8:30 pm Saturday evening.
The couple flagged down a deputy who called the medical examiner who ultimately confirmed it was in fact a decomposing body.
Harris County Investigators said it’s impossible to tell at this point whether the body is that of a female or male, or even give a description due to the condition.
Investigators said they believe the body was dumped there intentionally.