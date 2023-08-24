DEER PARK, Texas (KIAH) At just 17 years old, William Stokes went before the Deer Park City Council with a proposal.

The young man who’s deaf had seen a presentation about the city’s warning system that alerts people when disasters are imminent, like the tornado that hit his city seven months ago Thursday.

Stokes, the son of Deer Park City Manager James Stokes, noticed that — when it comes to the city’s sirens — there was no visual alert for people who can’t hear.

“I saw everything that was there, and I knew everything that was being presented was really being focussed on people that can hear can use,” Stokes said. “So as a deaf person, I was thinking, ‘what can we as deaf people — what do we need that would make us be — have equal access like hearing people do.”

His proposal before the city council requested that strobe lights be installed next to the sirens to flash brightly to warn the deaf and hard-of-hearing about emergencies.

Over the summer, planned improvements were made to the city’s warning system including new poles, sirens — and thanks to Stokes — strobe lights.

The locations of the ten warning towers can be seen on the map below.