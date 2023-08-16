HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the third time, a jury is trying to decide if a young Houston man is guilty or not guilty of killing his mother and father.

Two previous trials for 23-year-old A.J. Armstrong have ended in mistrials, because both juries were unable to come up with a unanimous verdict.

A third trial began last month, and the jury received the case Tuesday.

Five hours of deliberations wasn’t enough, so the process continued today.

Dawn and Antonio Armstrong were gunned down in their sleep inside the family home on July 29, 2016.

A.J. Armstrong — 16 years old at the time — and his 12-year-old sister were also in the home when their parents were murdered, and he was charged with the crime later that day.

Armstrong sues city over handling of evidence

Yesterday afternoon also saw Armstrong file a civil lawsuit against the City of Houston — right around the time the jury started their deliberations in his criminal case.

The lawsuit accuses the city of violating his civil rights, claiming one or more people inside the Houston Police Department planted his father’s blood on the t-shirt he was wearing the night of the murders.

The start of Armstrong’s third trial was delayed in June following the discovery of the blood.

His attorneys questioned the validity of that evidence during the trial.