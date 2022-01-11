The center says an increase in violent crimes has led to more trauma victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center says the demand for blood from Hospitals has increased during the New Year. They have seen a 10% increase in overall blood products and 8% in red-blood cells.

That is just due to the surgery schedule, trauma we have seen an increase in motor and violent crimes so the trauma victims has increased and also blood transfusions Cameron Palmer, Community Development Coordinator of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

They center has also seen a decrease in donations.

A lot of the businesses we used to host blood drive’s with have shut down or moved to remote work. A lot of donors that used to come out are now working from home. Cameron Palmer, Community Development Coordinator of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

The center says they are in need of healthy blood donors. If you have tested positive for the Omicron Variant and want to donate blood they suggest you donate ten days after your symptoms dissolve. They are currently accepting appointments.