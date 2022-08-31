LA PORTE, Texas (CW39) — The historic Battleship Texas has served as a monument and museum at San Jacinto State Park since 1948.

But for the next year or so, park visitors will notice that the big boat is missing.

Tug boats hoisted the ship from her moorings Wednesday morning and started the short journey to Gulf Copper Galveston where she’ll undergo repairs to fix leaks in the 110-year-old ship’s hull.

Project leaders said everything went according to plan, and they’re actually ahead of schedule.

That’s a good thing for people who have concerns about the Houston and Galveston ship channels having to be closed for periods of time today to accommodate the ship’s move.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jose Chapa films the USS Texas with his phone as it is moved away from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The vessel, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is being towed down the Houston Ship Channel to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nine to 12 months of repairs can begin once Battleship Texas reaches Galveston.

When they’re complete, it’s unclear where the ship will go.

Conversations are still taking place in regards to finding it a new home.

If you’d like to watch, the journey is being live-streamed.