RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A man has been arrested and charged with the death of a 71-year-old man who was mauled by a group of dogs in Fort Bend County earlier this week.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that it has arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright, 47, in connection with the death of Freddy Garcia, who was attacked and mauled by seven pit bulls as he was walking to a corner store in Fresno on Monday.

Fort Bend County Animal Control and the sheriff’s office rounded up the pit bulls on Tuesday, and further investigation with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office led them to find out that Cartwright was the owner of the dogs, deputies said.

Cartwright is now in the Fort Bend County Jail, charged with a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $200,000.