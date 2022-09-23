HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies rescued a possible kidnapping victim on Thursday night by detaining a man who was with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Fallbrook Road and Highway 249 around 7 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.

Deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Toyota RAV 4 with a broken-out rear window, which was eventually located at N. Gessner Road at Highway 249 around 12:45 a.m.

The deputies then made a traffic stop and the driver was taken into custody. The 30-year-old female passenger was in the vehicle, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said that it is still not clear if the ex-boyfriend will face any charges at this time.