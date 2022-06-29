Further charges could also be filed

HOUSTON (CW39) A Harris County man is in jail this morning after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. But, it’s who was in the back sit at the time, that stunned everyone.

On Sunday night around 11:35 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Sam Houston Tollway.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Carlos Lopez.

Deputies say Lopez displayed multiple signs of intoxication. But as deputies looked into the vehicle, and that’s when they found Lopez’s 6-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle.

Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and it was determined that he was driving while

intoxicated, deputies said.

According to Constable Mark Herman, “Carlos Lopez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. His bond was set at $5,000.00 out of the 208th District Court.” .