CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KIAH) — A lifeless man with gunshot wounds was found by Harris County Sheriff’s deputies in Channelview Tuesday night.

Homicide investigators on scene tell us several shots were fired in the direction of some RVs and campers at a property located on the 17600 block of River Road.

People staying on the grounds came out and found the man’s body, laying on the ground.

“EMS was called out and the male was confirmed deceased from a gunshot wound at this time,” Sgt. Michael Ritchy of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. “We are interviewing the tenants, trying to figure out who this man is, and what happened.”

Investigators say at this point they don’t have any suspect information and are still gathering evidence.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.