HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating the drowning death of a 5-year-old child in Katy on Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a home on the 5100 block of Smokey River Court, near Keith Harrow and Fry Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. They found the child inside the pool of the home.

The mother attempted CPR on the boy before paramedics arrived, deputies said. The child was then taken to a local hospital via Life Flight, but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said that the family was having a New Year’s Day celebration with several family members at the home. The mother was in the kitchen watching the child, but at some point, the child went out to the pool area.

The investigation is ongoing.