HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning.

Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County.

Deputies said EMS units were trying to resuscitate the baby with CPR when they arrived, but the child died at the scene.

Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play at this time and the investigation is ongoing.