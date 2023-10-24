HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Harris County Jail is confirmed dead by the jail’s medical staff on Monday.

Crime scene units were outside the jail on 1200 Baker Street in downtown Houston Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

According to information sent out via social media by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, jail officials said investigators were in route to the jail after the woman was pronounced dead.

It does not appear to be a homicide, but investigators are looking into the case.

Later on Tuesday morning, HCSO said that the inmate, named Dominga Barrera Trevino, suffered a “medical emergency” inside the jail’s medic ward and staff immediately began life-saving efforts. Trevino was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m. Monday night.

Officials said that Trevino, 50, had no physical injuries. She was in the jail awaiting trial since June 29.

Houston police is investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.