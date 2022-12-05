HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday.

Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.

The victim, who was in his 20s, had multiple gunshot wounds when crews arrived at the scene and was pronounced dead.

Police have interviewed multiple people and are looking at the surveillance video to identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.