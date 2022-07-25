STAFFORD, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are looking for a female suspect who they say called 911 on Sunday morning after she shot a man at a Stafford motel.

Deputies were called to the Stafford Inn and Suites Motel, located at 12111 Murphy Road, around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the woman who called 911 claimed she had shot and killed a man who had become sexually aggressive with her.

But when deputies arrived, they found the victim, only identified as a 61-year-old male Black man, but the woman wasn’t there.

Detectives believe she left the scene in the victim’s vehicle after shooting him. They think she drove away in a late-model silver Cadillac CTS SUV.

The name of the victim nor the suspect has been released and the investigation is ongoing.