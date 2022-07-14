HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting of a man at a northwest Houston apartment complex on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex on 505 Cypress Station Drive around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a shooting.

A resident at The Park and Cumberland Apartments told deputies that she heard a gunshot and saw four people run from an apartment. Deputies then found a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s lying on a stair landing outside of an apartment. He was given CPR but died at the scene.

Deputies are reviewing the surveillance video in the complex and surrounding areas to try to find the persons who fled the apartment.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting at the Park at Cumberland Apartments, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).