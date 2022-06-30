HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing another woman.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment in north Harris County near Hollow Tree Lane and Westfield Place Drive.

Harris County deputies say the suspect has been identified as Kentrell Brumfield.

According to Brumfield’s ex-girlfriend, he forced his way into the apartment, shooting her and another woman, and then leaving the scene.

Both women were transported to the hospital. Brumfield’s ex-girlfriend, identified by deputies as Lioneicia Malveaux, is at the hospital in critical condition. The other woman, identified as Brittani Simmons, died at the hospital.

Deputies learned that Malvaux’s ex-boyfriend identified Brumfield as the shooter. She told deputies Brumfield forced his way into the home and shot Malvaux, who lived at the location. He also shot Simmons, who was just visiting the location.

Brumfield is currently wanted for murder and aggravated assault in reference to this incident, authorities said. He was already wanted for unrelated felony warrants, including aggravated robbery.

Police say if anyone has information about Brumfield’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.