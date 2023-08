HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a group who broke into a home around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The home is on the 16000 block of Cold Harbor Lane in the Mission Bend subdivision.

It’s unclear why a group of five suspects broke in the home because there are no reports of them taking anything or hurting anyone.

The group drove-off but wrecked their car not far away at Orchid Ridge Lane and FM 1464.

At this point, there’s no word of any arrests.