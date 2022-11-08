Shaquan Burns (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located.

Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Burns was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black shoes, and carrying a brown backpack, the sheriff’s office said.

But on Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that Burns was located by an off-duty Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable on the 9900 block of South Main Street in Houston.

“We appreciate the support from our first responder partners in the search for Shaquan. He appears to be in good physical health & is undergoing further evaluation,” a statement from the FBCSO said.